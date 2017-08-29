Expedia boss 'to take Uber job'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dara Khosrowshahi has not commented on the development

Expedia boss Dara Khosrowshahi has told US news outlets he plans to leave the travel company for the top job at Uber.

Uber's board picked Mr Khosrowshahi for the post late on Sunday, ending months of speculation.

Expedia had already told staff it expected him to accept the offer from the ride-hailing firm.

Mr Khosrowshahi will replace Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick, who stood down in June following investor pressure after months of turmoil at Uber.

The resignation came after clashes with regulators, a trade secrets lawsuit and controversies about sexual harassment.

The firm also continues to report heavy losses.

Mr Khosrowshahi told Bloomberg News that is aware of the challenges, but he is interested in working at a company that is "redefining the transportation industry".

"Are there difficulties? Are there complexities? Are there challenges? Absolutely, but that's also what makes it fun.

"I am not in this to coast. I'm in it to get my hands dirty and build a team and do something that people will look back on with tonnes of satisfaction," he said.

Mr Khosrowshahi told the Wall Street Journal that he intends to take the job.

It is not clear when Mr Khosrowshahi will officially leave Expedia, which he has led since it became an independent company in 2005.

Expedia board chair Barry Diller told staff on Monday the move has not been finalised, but was in the works.

Mr Khosrowshahi earned about $2.5m in total compensation at Expedia last year.

His pay has fluctuated wildly because of stock options. In 2015, he earned more than $94m in total compensation, primarily due to stock awards.