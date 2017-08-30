US stocks unmoved by strong GDP growth

Image copyright Reuters

US stocks were mixed in early Wednesday trading despite the release of strong US growth figures.

The Dow Jones, a basket of 30 major US companies, dipped 0.07% to 21,850.25.

However, the wider S&P 500 index was up 0.09% to 2,448.44 and the Nasdaq added 0.33% at 6,322.98.

Earlier, the Commerce Department said the US economy grew much faster than initially estimated in the three months to June. It issued a revised estimate of an annualised 3%.

The revision means that growth for the quarter was at the fastest rate since the first quarter of 2015 and much quicker than the 2.6% previously reported for the period.