Online gambling firm 888 faces record £7.8m penalty

Online gambling firm 888 is to pay a record penalty of £7.8m after it failed to protect vulnerable customers.

The Gambling Commission said there were "significant flaws" in the firm's social responsibility processes.

The regulator highlighted a technical failure which meant 7,000 customers who had chosen to bar themselves from their 888 accounts were still able to gamble.

Sarah Harrison, chief executive at the Gambling Commission, said the fine would ensure that "lessons are learnt".