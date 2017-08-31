Business

Eurozone jobless rate steady at 9.1%

  • 31 August 2017
Two people look at job announcements in the window of an agency in Naples Image copyright Getty Images

The unemployment rate in the eurozone has held steady at its lowest since February 2009, according to the latest official figures.

The rate was 9.1% for July, the same as in June.

Separately, inflation rose to 1.5% in August from 1.3% in July, according to a preliminary estimate from Eurostat, the European Union's statistics office.

Inflation in the 19-nation bloc remains well below the European Central Bank's target of close to, but below, 2%.

