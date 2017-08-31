Eurozone jobless rate steady at 9.1%
31 August 2017
- From the section Business
The unemployment rate in the eurozone has held steady at its lowest since February 2009, according to the latest official figures.
The rate was 9.1% for July, the same as in June.
Separately, inflation rose to 1.5% in August from 1.3% in July, according to a preliminary estimate from Eurostat, the European Union's statistics office.
Inflation in the 19-nation bloc remains well below the European Central Bank's target of close to, but below, 2%.