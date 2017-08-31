FTSE 100 higher as miners rise

Image copyright AFP

The UK market opened higher with mining shares driving the FTSE 100 index up.

The UK's benchmark share index climbed 19.86 points to 7,385.12, with Anglo American, Glencore and Rio Tinto all among the biggest risers.

In the FTSE 250, shares in Restaurant Group - whose chains include Frankie & Benny's and Garfunkel's - jumped 10% after it showed signs of a recovery.

The company said it had made "good progress" in its efforts to revive the business.

Measures have included changing menus and closing weaker restaurants, and the company said it had begun to see early signs of higher sales volumes.

Its comments came as it reported a drop in adjusted profits to £25.5m in the six months to 2 July from £36.6m last year, while like-for-like sales were down 2.2%.

Shares in online gambling firm 888 rose 5.2%, despite it being hit with a £7.8m penalty by the Gambling Commission over "serious failings" in how it handled vulnerable customers.

On the currency markets, the pound was down 0.2% against the dollar at $1.2902 and was also 0.2% lower against the euro at 1.0851 euros.