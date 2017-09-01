US stocks rise after weak jobs report

Image copyright BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty

US stocks edged higher on Friday morning, after the economy added fewer jobs than expected last month and wage growth remained lacklustre.

The Commerce Department said the US economy added just 156,000 jobs in August. It also lowered figures for June and July.

Shares prices rose on expectations that the report could make the Federal Reserve hesitate on plans to increase interest rates.

The Dow Jones rose 0.2% to 21,988.53.

The wider S&P 500 index increased by 0.2% to 2,476.90 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq index also climbed 0.2% to 6,440.87.

Consumer stocks led the increases in opening trade.

The owner of brands such as Victoria's Secret and Henri Bendel, L Brands, climbed by more than 3%, after it reported better-than-expected sales in August. L Brands recorded sales of $842.1m in the four weeks to 26 August, down 1% year-on-year.

Car companies including General Motors also climbed after sales figures for August were released. Shares in GM rose more than 2% after it said sales had increased 7.5% year-on-year.