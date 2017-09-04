FTSE 100 shrugs off North Korea fears

Image copyright Getty Images

The FTSE 100 has started the week barely unchanged despite fears over unrest in Asia following North Korea's test of a nuclear bomb at the weekend.

The blue chip index slipped just 8 points in early trading to 7,429.6.

Mining stocks were some of the biggest risers, with Fresnillo and Randgold Resources both jumping almost 3%.

Tesco was also up, rising 0.7% ahead of the start of a trial of three of the supermarket's former directors over the its £263m accounting scandal in 2014.

Christopher Bush, who was managing director of Tesco UK, Carl Rogberg, who was UK finance director, and John Scouler, the former UK food commercial director, are all charged with one count of fraud by abuse of position and one count of false accounting.

All three pleaded not guilty at a hearing on 3 August.

Connor Campbell, financial analyst at spread betting firm Spreadex, noted the FTSE had managed to stay above the 7,400 level it had reached again last week.

"North Korea's latest nuclear naughtiness has sent another ripple of fear through the markets this Monday - as has the US threat of a 'massive military response' and South Korea's own show of (simulated) force," he said.

"However, with the increasing regularity of such tests, and the USA's Labor Day holiday, the edge has been taken off the European losses."

On the currency markets, the pound was down 0.08% against the dollar at $1.2943, and also 0.33% lower against the euro at 1.08850 euros.