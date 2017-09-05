China bans initial coin offerings calling them 'illegal fundraising'

Image copyright Getty Images

Chinese regulators have launched a crackdown on individuals and firms raising funds by offering their own digital currencies.

The People's Bank of China has declared initial coin offerings (ICOs) illegal and wants them to "cease immediately".

A growing number of tech companies are opting to sell digital "tokens" because they are quick, easy and unregulated.

The ban saw sharp falls in the two main crypto-currencies, with bitcoin tumbling $200 on Monday.

China's latest move is not the first time that regulators have attempted to crack down on crypto-currencies.

In January, the central bank warned several digital currency exchanges they would be shut down if they violated anti-money laundering rules.