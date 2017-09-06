Shares plunge in Franco Manca owner

Image copyright Franco Manca

Shares in the owner of Franco Manca and The Real Greek restaurants have plunged.

Fulham Shore shares were down 22% after it warned that profits would be lower than expected.

Shares in builders were among the big losers, despite strong results from Barratt and Berkeley Group.

Berkeley Group said it was in "excellent" shape, but warned of continued weakness in the London housing market.

Barratt remains cautious about next year, saying it only expected "modest" growth in house building activity.

Barratt shares were the biggest losers on the FTSE 100 with a 3.5% loss.

Overall the FTSE 100 was down 0.6% at 7,326.

Computer software firm Micro Focus International was the biggest winner, up almost 7% after reporting an improved profit margin.

On the currency markets, the pound was 0.1% higher against the dollar at $1.3046. Against the euro it was little changed at 1.09330 euros.