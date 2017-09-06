Hurricane fears hit US airline shares

Image copyright AFP

Shares in US airlines were hit as investors worried about the potential impact of Hurricane Irma.

United Continental Holdings fell almost 5% and American Airlines was down 2%.

Hurricane Irma has already hit several Caribbean islands and it could hit Florida at the weekend.

Other companies are still counting the cost of Hurricane Harvey. Newell, which makes consumer goods including pens, said the hurricane is likely to result in rising costs.

It said the hurricane had shut plants which make resin, a key component in goods made by Newell.

However the major US indexes were higher in early trading.

The Dow Jones rose 0.3% to 21,823. The broader-based S&P 500 was also up 0.3% at 2,464 and the Nasdaq was 0.1% higher at 6,384.