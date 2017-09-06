Airlines help customers affected by Hurricane Irma
By Ian Westbrook BBC Business reporter
- 6 September 2017
- From the section Business
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
British Airways and Virgin Atlantic are offering travellers affected by Hurricane Irma the chance to change flights.
BA, which sent an empty plane to evacuate 326 people from Antigua on Tuesday, is offering rebooking options to passengers due to visit the area.
Virgin say those due to travel to Antigua, Havana and Miami up to 11 September can rebook or get a refund.
The category five hurricane has had wind speeds of 300km/h (185mph).