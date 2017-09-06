Student loans: University entrants warned over scam

Image copyright Getty Images

Students are being warned about a scam aimed at gathering personal information from loan applicants ahead of the new academic year.

New and current university students are being targeted by the phishing email which leads victims to a fake website, according to Action Fraud.

The message suggests that their Student Loans Company (SLC) account has been suspended and details must be updated.

But the message is a fake. The SLC said students needed to be vigilant.

That message was echoed by the City of London Police, which runs Action Fraud, with officers stressing that the emails are timed to coincide with the new university year.

They said students should avoid following any links in emails, and to be suspicious of messages that asked for sensitive information such as passwords.

Many of these emails contain spelling errors or capital letters in the middle of words, as fraudsters attempt to circumvent email spam filters.

The warning comes shortly after a fraud prevention group Cifas warned that identity theft was reaching "epidemic levels".

Cifas said that, while the under 21s were the least likely to be tricked, the numbers were growing.

Those who, in many cases, had recently graduated would be among the 21 to 30-year old age group which had recorded the biggest rise in ID theft in the last year compared with the previous 12 months, it found.