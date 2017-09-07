Wall Street flat as investors eye Irma

Image copyright Reuters

US markets opened little changed with investors set to take a cautious stance given the approach of Hurricane Irma.

The hurricane has wreaked havoc in the Caribbean, and is set to make landfall in Florida, making it the second hurricane to hit the US in a fortnight after Hurricane Harvey.

The Dow Jones rose 25.18 points to 21,832.82.

The wider S&P 500 index edged up 1.02 points to 2,466.56 and the Nasdaq index climbed 5.85 points to 6,399.16.

Shares in Eli Lilly rose 0.7% after the drugmaker announced plans to cut about 3,500 jobs - 8% of its workforce - in order to reduce costs. It said the measures should lead to annual savings of about $500m.