Stocks on Wall Street open lower

Image copyright Reuters

Wall Street opened lower on Thursday, weighed down by telecommunication and consumer stocks as markets grapple with the potential impact of Hurricane Irma.

Officials have ordered evacuations as Irma heads to Florida.

The storm - the second major hurricane of the season - is expected to lead to major damage in the US, curbing travel and hitting household finances.

Investors also reacted to a major data breach at Equifax and disappointing grocery sales at Kroger Co.

In early trade, the Dow Jones was almost unchanged at 21,790.11. The wider S&P 500 index slid 0.1% to 2,462.45 while the Nasdaq index dropped 0.2% to 6,384.55.

Shares in Equifax plunged by more than 14% after the firm said a data breach may have affected 143 million people.

Kroger Co fell by more than 6%. The supermarket chain said profit fell by almost 8% to $353m in the second quarter, as it slashed prices to keep customers. Kroger also said it would no longer provide investors with guidance, citing a rapidly changing industry.