Image copyright AFP

The owner of the Daily Mirror has said it is in talks to buy the owner of the Daily Express and Daily Star.

Trinity Mirror said it was in talks to buy all of the publishing assets of Northern & Shell, which also produces the celebrity magazine OK!.

It had previously been in talks to take a minority stake in the company.

As well as the Mirror titles, Trinity Mirror also publishes the Daily Record, the Sunday People and more than a hundred regional newspapers.