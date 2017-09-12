Business

Was your T-shirt made in North Korea?

Karishma Vaswani Asia business correspondent
  • 12 September 2017
North Korea's textile industry is the latest to come under UN sanctions.

It might surprise you to know that some products sold as "made in China" were actually made across the border in North Korea.

But that might be about to change.

