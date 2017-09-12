Wall Street higher, but Apple falls

Image copyright Reuters

US markets opened higher on Tuesday, continuing to advance after a day of steep gains.

Financial firms were among the biggest gainers, while real estate and utility firms lagged.

Companies are still grappling with the clean-up related to two major storms that have swept through Texas, Florida and other southern states in recent weeks, leaving millions without power.

The Dow Jones added 64.84 points, rising 0.29% to 22,121.08.

The wider S&P 500 added 6.62 points in early trade, climbing by 0.26% to 2,494.73.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq index added 72.07 points, gaining 1.13% to 6,432.26.

Industrial giant Dow DuPont saw some of the biggest gains, increasing 3.5% after the firm said it had revised its break-up plans.

Dow Chemical and DuPont completed a merger earlier this year. The firm is planning to split into three units, but there is debate over how to divide the businesses.

Apple saw some of the steepest losses in opening trade. Shares fell 0.57% as investors waited for the official launch of the firm's new iPhone.