Bell Pottinger goes into administration
- 12 September 2017
- From the section Business
Bell Pottinger has collapsed into administration after failing to find a buyer.
The troubled PR firm put itself up for sale last week after it was thrown out of the PR trade body for running a campaign in South Africa which was accused of being "racially divisive".
The administrators BDO said they had made a number of redundancies.
They are also working to transfer remaining clients to other firms to "realise value for creditors".