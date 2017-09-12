Bell Pottinger goes into administration

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Bell Pottinger is based in Holborn, central London

Bell Pottinger has collapsed into administration after failing to find a buyer.

The troubled PR firm put itself up for sale last week after it was thrown out of the PR trade body for running a campaign in South Africa which was accused of being "racially divisive".

The administrators BDO said they had made a number of redundancies.

They are also working to transfer remaining clients to other firms to "realise value for creditors".