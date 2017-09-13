Image copyright Getty Images

Wall Street slipped in early trade on Wednesday, after a two-day rally that pushed stocks to new heights.

Consumer stocks rose, boosted by companies such as Nordstrom, which was up more than 6% after reports that the department store was close to a deal to go private.

But financial and technology stocks weighed on markets.

The Nasdaq fell 0.22% to 6440.1 points. The Dow Jones fell 0.06% to 22,117, and S&P 500 shed 0.1% to 2,494.

Apple also continued to slide, with shares falling by more than 1% a day after the firm unveiled plans for a premium iPhone and other products.

Western Digital also fell by more than 6%, after Toshiba said it would focus on reaching a deal with a venture led by Bain Capital and SK Hynix to sell its memory chip unit.

Western Digital is a partner in the memory chip business and has also pursued its acquisition. Talks with other bidders will continue, Toshiba said.