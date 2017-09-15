Wall Street unmoved by soft retail sales

Image copyright Getty Images

US markets were little changed in opening trade on Friday, despite a report showing soft retail sales last month.

US retail sales fell 0.2% in August and were lower in June and July than previously estimated, the Commerce Department said.

Online sales fell by 1.1% - the steepest monthly fall since 2014 - sending shares in e-commerce giant Amazon down by 0.3%.

But US markets generally held steady.

The Dow Jones, a basket of 30 major US companies, was up 0.1% in early trade at 22,220.

The wider S&P 500 index slipped by less than 1 point to 2,495, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq edged up to 6,433.

Shares in Apple helped buoy the index, rising 1% in early trade after having slid for several days.

Though the retail sales report was weaker than expected, the underlying trends remain strong, said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Bank.

Total retail sales were up 3.2% year-on-year. Online retailers were up 8.4% year-on-year.

"Overall, consumers remain in good shape, despite the ups and downs that will be in the data in the months ahead," Mr Faucher said.

Analysts said the retail sales report showed some of the effects of Hurricane Harvey, which hit Texas in the last week of August.

Car sales fell 1.6% last month, the biggest fall since January, which was put partly down to Harvey. Analysts are predicting a future boost in auto sales from buyers whose cars were flooded.