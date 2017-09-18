Image copyright Getty Images

Shares in BAE Systems led the London market higher after Qatar signed a letter of intent to buy 24 Typhoon jets from the defence company's.

The deal, announced at the weekend, sent BAE up 2.8% in early trade.

The benchmark FTSE 100 share index rose 24.78 points, or 0.3%, to 7,240.25, clawing back some of the ground lost at the end of last week.

The FTSE 100 fell more than 2% last week, as shares were hit by the rise in the value of sterling.

In the FTSE 250, shares in Esure rose 5.7% after a report that the insurer's biggest shareholder is looking to sell.

The Sunday Times said that Sir Peter Wood, who owns 30.7% of the company, has been in talks with possible buyers of his stake, which would trigger a bid for the whole business.

On the currency markets, the pound was down 0.2% against the dollar at $1.3561, and 0.1% lower against the euro at 1.1367 euros.