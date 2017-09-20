US markets calm as Fed outcome looms

Image copyright Reuters

US markets opened little moved on Wednesday, as investors awaited the outcome of the latest policy meeting by the Federal Reserve.

In the opening minutes, the Dow Jones rose 4.96 points or 0.02% to 22,375.76, while the wider S&P 500 index gained 1.92 points or 0.08% to 2,508.57.

However, the tech-focused Nasdaq index fell 4.6 points or 0.07% to 6,456.73.

Investors expect Fed policymakers to offer more details about their plan to trim its bond holdings.

They will also be keeping an eye on whether the Fed gives any clues as to the timing of future interest rate rises.

The Dow was dominated at both ends by Pfizer's decision to file a lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson, accusing it of anti-competitive behaviour aimed at defending its rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade.

Pfizer was the Dow's top gainer, adding 1.9%, while Johnson & Johnson was the index's biggest loser, shedding 1.3%.