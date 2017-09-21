Image copyright Getty Images Image caption SEC Commissioner Jay Clayton during a confirmation hearing this spring

A top US financial regulator faces questions about its preparation for cyber attacks, after disclosing a breach of its database of company filings.

Securities and Exchange Commission said a software vulnerability allowed access to private information and may have led to illicit trading.

Federal inspectors have said they repeatedly found flaws in the SEC's cyber security practices.

The SEC is investigating the breach.

A spokesperson declined to comment beyond a statement issued on Wednesday.

SEC Chairman Jay Clayton said the SEC detected the problem with the Edgar system, a main clearing house for filings by public companies, in 2016 and fixed it.

But in August the SEC learned that it may have been exploited for trading gains. The agency said it did not result in "systemic risk".

"Malicious attacks and intrusion efforts are continuous and evolving, and in certain cases they have been successful at the most robust institutions and at the SEC itself," he said.

"The Commission will continue to prioritize its efforts to promote effective cybersecurity practices within the Commission itself and with respect to the markets and market participants it oversees."

Mr Clayton, who was appointed by President Donald Trump in January and confirmed in May, was previously scheduled to testify before a Senate banking panel next week.

Mr Clayton initiated a review of the agency's cyber practices this spring.

Governmentaudits for years have identified vulnerabilities related to the SEC's information security program.

The US Department of Homeland Security also found five "critical" weaknesses on SEC computers in January, Reuters reported.