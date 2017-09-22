Tourist trips to UK hit record in July

Image copyright Getty Images

The number of overseas visitors to the UK topped four million in July for the first time, official figures show.

Travellers to the UK spent £2.75bn on their visits, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said, another record.

The figures also show the number of visits abroad by UK residents fell 2% from July last year to 6.9 million, with spending also down 2% to £4.5bn.

The weakening of the pound since the Brexit vote has made the UK a cheaper destination for travellers from abroad.

Tourism Minister John Glen said: "Tourism is a major economic force that creates jobs and drives growth for the whole of the country.

"These record figures show the continued strength of this important sector and the UK's global position as a must-visit destination."

So far this year, the number of overseas visits to the UK are up 8% on the same period last year, with spending running at £13.3bn.

Tourists are mainly coming from:

Europe - 15.1 million, up 4% on last year

North America - 2.9 million, up 21% on last year

Rest of World, China, Australia, India, the Gulf - 3.6 million, up 18% on last year

The ONS says tourism is worth £127bn annually to the UK economy.