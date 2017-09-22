Solar panel imports 'harm US producers'

Image copyright Getty Images

Imports of solar panels have harmed US manufacturers, the US International Trade Commission ruled on Friday.

The decision is a win for the two US-based producers that brought the case, saying their business had been hurt by a flood of foreign products.

President Donald Trump will make a final decision on relief.

The case is controversial, as US firms which install and assemble panels worry that more expensive products could slow the industry's growth.

The commission has several more weeks to make a recommendation for how President Trump should proceed. A remedy has not yet been decided.

Mr Trump has made America First a signature part of his trade policy, speaking in favour of greater protections for US companies and jobs.

The case was brought by Suniva and SolarWorld Americas, which are majority-owned by overseas businesses and face financial troubles.

Attorney Timothy Brightbill, who represented SolarWorld, called the decision a "strong win for American manufacturing".

SolarWorld employs about 300 people in Oregon, down from 1,300 at the peak, Mr Brightbill said.

"Solarworld looks forward to rebuilding, ramping back up to full capacity and expanding to meet the growth in US solar demand," he said.