UK's credit rating downgraded by Moody's

  • 23 September 2017
The Union Jack and European Union flags fly near Big Ben Image copyright Reuters

The UK's credit rating has been cut over concerns about the UK's public finances and fears Brexit could damage the country's economic growth.

Moody's, one of the major ratings agencies, downgraded the UK to an Aa2 rating from Aa1.

It said leaving the European Union was creating economic uncertainty, at a time when the UK's debt reduction plans were already off course.

Downing Street said the firm's Brexit assessments were "outdated".

