Anglo American, Fresnillo and Antofagasta were among the top five fallers in London trading.

Falls were limited to less than 2%. The biggest faller was private hospital group Mediclinic International, which lost 2.3% to a new 12-month low.

The FTSE 100 share index was down 29.57 points at 7,281.07 points. Centrica was the biggest riser, up by 1.2%.

Currency markets were quiet. The euro recovered from an earlier slip in Asian trade on Germany's election result.

The pound was stable against the dollar at $1.3497, against the euro it was up 0.1% at 1 euro 13. The euro was flat against the dollar at $1.1949.