Rescue talks for retail supplier Palmer and Harvey
Tobacco giant Imperial Brands has said it is in talks to save wholesaler Palmer and Harvey, which supplies Tesco and thousands of retail outlets.
P&H is the UK's biggest cigarette supplier, and Imperial said it was working "to seek to create a sustainable future" for the company.
As well as cigarettes, P&H supplies 12,000 products, including chilled foods and alcohol.
It serves major chains, convenience stores and petrol station forecourts.
P&H is the UK's fifth biggest privately owned company. It is owned by its employees, both current and former, and has been in business since 1925.