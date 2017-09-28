Image copyright P&H

Tobacco giant Imperial Brands has said it is in talks to save wholesaler Palmer and Harvey, which supplies Tesco and thousands of retail outlets.

P&H is the UK's biggest cigarette supplier, and Imperial said it was working "to seek to create a sustainable future" for the company.

As well as cigarettes, P&H supplies 12,000 products, including chilled foods and alcohol.

It serves major chains, convenience stores and petrol station forecourts.

P&H is the UK's fifth biggest privately owned company. It is owned by its employees, both current and former, and has been in business since 1925.