Robo shops
- 10 October 2017
- From the section Business
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Virtual shop assistants and mobile shops that could drive to meet you are just some of the ways real world stores are fighting back against the internet.
So could a wave of disruptive ideas change all our shopping habits?
TAP HERE to find out more.