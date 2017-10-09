Energy firms keep Wall Street steady

From the section

Image copyright Reuters

US stocks were mixed in opening trade on Monday, with gains in the energy sector offset by losses in health care and telecommunications.

The pause comes amid months of record highs, fuelled by strong corporate earnings and hopes that Washington will back corporate tax cuts.

The Dow Jones was almost unchanged at 22,776.21, while the wider S&P 500 slipped 1.54 points to 2,547.79.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq inched up 4.73 points to 6,594.91.

Energy firms gained, as oil prices stabilised and production platforms in the Gulf Coast started to resume operations after a recent storm.

Bank stocks, including Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Chase dipped in advance of their latest earnings reports, due in the coming days.