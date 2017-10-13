Uber lodges appeal over London ban
13 October 2017
Uber has filed an appeal against the decision by London authorities to deny it a licence to operate in London.
Last month, Transport for London (TfL) refused Uber a new private hire licence, saying the ride-hailing firm was not fit and proper.
TfL said it took the decision on the grounds of "public safety and security implications".
Uber has said it is "determined to make things right" following meetings with London's transport commissioner.