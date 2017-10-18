Image copyright AFP Image caption More than 40 women have accused Mr Weinstein of misconduct

Harvey Weinstein has left the board of his company amid multiple allegations of sexual assault and harassment, according to media reports.

The Oscar-winning producer was fired as chairman of The Weinstein Company last week when the allegations were first reported.

He stayed on the firm's board but has now resigned from that post, it was widely reported on Tuesday.

Mr Weinstein, 65, insists sexual relations he had were consensual.

Weinstein, who has been expelled from the body behind the Oscar awards, still owns 22% of his company's stock, according to Variety magazine.

The Weinstein Company, which was behind films including The King's Speech and The Artist, has come under intense pressure over the scandal.

The production company - co-founded by Mr Weinstein - is in talks over a possible sale to US private equity firm Canyon Capital.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Amazon Studios chief Roy Price has also resigned over harassment claims, according to US media

Car firm Lexus is the latest business to distance itself from The Weinstein Company, saying on Tuesday that it was evaluating their partnership.

Mr Weinstein has been accused of rape, sexual assault and harassment, but has "unequivocally denied" any allegations of non-consensual relationships.

Amid the fallout over the scandal, Roy Price, the head of Amazon Studios, also resigned on Tuesday over allegations of sexual harassment, according to US media.

Mr Price took a "leave of absence" last Thursday after Isa Hackett, a producer on the Amazon series The Man in the High Castle, told the Hollywood Reporter he allegedly sexually harassed her in 2015.