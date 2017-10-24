Sears stops selling Whirlpool appliances

Image copyright Getty Images

US department stores Sears and Kmart are to stop selling most Whirlpool appliances, ending a sales partnership that started more than a century ago.

Sears Holdings, which owns the two struggling retailers, said it could not agree to terms on pricing with the manufacturer.

The move affects popular brands such as Maytag and KitchenAid.

Whirlpool boss Marc Bitzer brushed off the change, saying Sears accounted for only about 3% of sales.

Sears, which started as a mail-order catalogue and grew into an iconic US department store, has closed hundreds of stores in recent years, as shoppers turn elsewhere.

This spring, it said years of losses cast doubt on its future as a going concern. It later took legal action against suppliers that sought to change contracts amid the store closures.

Sears Holdings informed staff of the decision to stop carrying Whirlpool products in a memo last week.

The letter, which Sears shared with media on Tuesday, said Whirlpool had made demands that would have prohibited offering products "at a reasonable price".

The two companies had worked together since 1916, collaborating to develop and market new products such as the first automatic washer, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the change.

Cheaper competition

In a call with analysts, Mr Bitzer did not share details of the pricing dispute.

But Whirlpool has warned investors about pressure from lower priced competitors.

The firm's operating profit has fallen by more than 11% so far this year, it told investors on Tuesday, citing pressures in markets such as China and Latin America.

In the US, the company has also sought redress from the US International Trade Commission over imports of washing machines from Samsung and LG that it says have harmed its business.

Whirlpool shares plunged by more than 9% in opening trade on Tuesday.

Sears shares were also down, falling more than 1%.

Sears said it would continue to sell the Kenmore brand, which is made by Whirlpool. In an attempt to boost sales, Sears said this summer it would also sell Kenmore products via Amazon.