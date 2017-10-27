Image copyright Reuters

Technology stocks were big risers in early trading following a slew of earnings reports after the closing bell on Thursday.

Microsoft and Intel jumped 7% and 6% respectively, while Amazon rose 8% and Google-owner Alphabet was up 4.5%.

Department store stocks were big losers, sparked by trading worries at JC Penney, whose shares sank 21%.

At the open, the Dow Jones fell 0.11% at 23,375.6 and the S&P rose 0.31% to 2,568.5. The Nasdaq added 1% to 6,631.

The gains from technology giants drove the S&P tech index up about 2%. The sector has gained about 30% this year, double the gains in the broader S&P index.

"Earnings are driving the positive sentiment at the open," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Florida-based Raymond James. "Certainly a lot of enthusiasm for tech stocks that have reported."

Sentiment generally was also driven by better-than-expected US growth figures.

But shares linked to the retail and consumer sectors were among the major losers. In addition to JC Penney's slump, rival Macy's fell 5%.

Toymaker Mattel plunged about 17% after it said it would miss its full-year revenue forecast and stop the dividend from the fourth quarter.

And Expedia slide 20% after the online travel services company's profit missed Wall Street's consensus forecast.