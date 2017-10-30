FTSE 100 dragged lower by homebuilders

Image copyright Getty Images

London's main index remained lower in afternoon trade after a broker downgrade hit shares in homebuilders.

Barclays warned "expectations may have run ahead of themselves" sending shares in Berkeley Group, Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Developments to the bottom of the FTSE 100.

"Very strong share price performance leaves little scope for disappointment," Barclays added.

The FTSE 100 itself was down 20.16 points by midday at 7,484.87.

Shares in HSBC also fell, dropping 1.7% despite the Asia-focused bank reporting a strong third quarter.

Analysts linked the fall to investors taking profit after the results.

Kingfisher, the owner of B&Q and Screwfix, was the biggest riser on the FTSE. The firm's shares jumped 2.4% thanks to an upgrade from Goldman Sachs.

The bank upgraded its rating on Kingfisher to buy, saying it expects the company to deliver cost savings better than current market expectations. It also expects a lift from the embattled French division due to highly competitive pricing at Castorama.

Spain shrugs off fears

Budget airline EasyJet shares rose 2.2% following its confirmation of a €40m (£35m) deal with Air Berlin to buy part of the insolvent German airline's operations.

Across Europe, Spain's Ibex share market rose 1.5% appearing to shrug off fears of a territorial showdown after Catalonia's regional parliament voted to establish an independent republic.

"Tensions have been put on ice for a while after Madrid took direct control and a major unionist rally over the weekend.

"But this is likely to be temporary with elections due in December," said ETX Capital analyst Neil Wilson.

Elsewhere, Germany's Dax and the Cac 40 in France were both more or less flat, up 0.13% and down 0.01% respectively.

On the currency markets, the pound was up 0.5% against the dollar at $1.31910 and 0.2% higher versus the euro at €1.13370.