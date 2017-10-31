French economy maintains healthy growth

Image copyright AFP

The French economy grew 0.5% in the three months to September, driven by higher household consumption and rising investment, the latest figures suggest.

The expansion in the eurozone's second-biggest economy follows growth of 0.6% in the second quarter and 0.5% in the first quarter.

France expects 1.8% growth this year.

Last month, the European Central Bank (ECB) raised its 2017 growth forecast for the 19-nation eurozone to 2.2%, the fastest growth in 10 years.

The French statistics agency, INSEE, said consumer spending in the country increased by 0.5% in the third quarter, after a 0.3% rise in the previous quarter.

Investment went up by 0.8%, after a 1% increase in the second quarter.