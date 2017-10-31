Wall Street mixed on corporate earnings

Image copyright Getty Images

Wall Street indexes were mixed in early trade with investors remaining cautious.

Strong corporate earnings from firms such as Kellogg were offset by losses elsewhere, including Under Armour.

The Dow Jones was little changed at 23,345.88. The S&P 500 also held steady at 2,573.20. The Nasdaq climbed 15.22 points or 0.23% to 6,714.18.

Investors are digesting a series of corporate earnings, while watching moves in Washington.

The Federal Reserve meets this week and major tech firms will appear before lawmakers to answer questions on political advertisements.

President Donald Trump is also expected to name a new Fed chair on Thursday.

Shares in Under Armour, a Baltimore-based maker of sportswear, plunged by more than 13% after the firm lowered its forecast for 2017 and said revenue had fallen by about 5% in its most recent quarter.

Investor concerns over demand for athletic gear also spread to larger rival Nike, which saw shares fall by 0.55%.

Shares in Kellogg, known for cereals such as Special K, Kashi and Corn Flakes, jumped by 7%, after the firm's sales beat expectations. The firm reported $3.27bn in sales in the quarter, up by 0.6%.