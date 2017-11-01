Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kendall Jenner has a tie-up with Estee Lauder

Make-up firm Estee Lauder has reported a sharp rise in sales, helped by its recent purchase of brands favoured by selfie-loving younger customers.

The world's second-largest cosmetics company also pointed to growing demand in China, Hong Kong and online.

It said sales rose 14% to $3.3bn (£2.5bn) in the three months to September and raised its forecasts for the holiday season.

Investors welcomed the results, sending Estee's shares to a record high.

Estee said its growth was partly due to acquisitions of make-up brands Too Faced and Becca Cosmetics, aimed at attracting millennials.

Those two companies - which have tie-ups with social media influencers - contributed 4 percentage points to the company's growth.

The 72-year old company has also signed celebrities such as Kendall Jenner and popular YouTube vloggers to promote other products.

The company expects second-quarter sales of between $3.63bn and $3.69bn, ahead of analysts' average estimate of $3.56bn.

Estee shares rose nearly 12% to a record $124.80 on Wednesday before easing back slightly.