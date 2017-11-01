US stocks rise amid economic optimism

Image copyright Reuters

US markets opened higher on Wednesday, as financial and energy companies led broad gains across industries.

The rise came amid a slew of corporate earnings reports and additional signs of economic strengthening.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 107 points, or 0.46%, to 23,485, while the S&P 500 rose 11 points to 2,586.

The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite jumped 25.3 points, or 0.4%, to 6,752.9.

The rise in early trade extended gains from the previous session, when consumer confidence and strong home sales boosted markets.

The case for an improving economy was further bolstered on Wednesday, when ADP published a stronger-than-expected estimate of job creation in October.

Analysts said the estimate that US payrolls grew by more than 250,000 boded well for the official figure due on Friday and should keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates once more this year.

The US central bank will issue a policy statement today at the close of its two-day meeting. Analysts expect the comments to signal a rate rise in December.

President Donald Trump is also expected to name Jerome Powell as his pick to lead the Fed. Mr Powell is viewed as a market-friendly choice, likely to continue current policies.

Among individual companies, shares in cosmetics firm Estee Lauder jumped more than 10% after forecasting stronger-than-expected holiday sales.

Envision Healthcare plunged more than 30% a day after reporting a sharp drop in quarterly profits.

The firm said it had seen a fall in emergency visits and was reviewing its strategy with "all options on the table".