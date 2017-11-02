Morrisons notches up more sales growth

Image copyright Getty Images

Morrisons, the UK's fourth-biggest supermarket chain, has reported a 2.5% rise in sales for the third quarter.

The rise in like-for-like sales, which measures activity in stores that have been open for more than a year, shows the retailer's recovery is continuing.

The chain, like its rivals, is fighting hard to maintain its position.

Chief executive David Potts, said: "We again worked hard during the quarter... and made good progress on becoming more competitive."