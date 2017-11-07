SSE and Npower in merger talks
- 7 November 2017
- From the section Business
Energy supplier SSE says it has been in talks with the owner of rival Npower with a view to forming a new UK energy supply business.
It said had been in discussions with Germany's Innogy about merging their UK gas and electricity supply businesses into an independent UK company.
SSE, the UK's second-largest energy supplier, said the talks were "well-advanced" but no final decisions had been taken.
Shares in SSE rose 2% on the news.