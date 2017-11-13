Moncler to push puffas off the catwalk

Image copyright Moncler

Upmarket outerwear brand Moncler, best known for its puffa jackets, has become the latest fashion company to announce it will no longer launch collections via the catwalk.

The company said it would instead mount more frequent brand launches from within its bigger stores.

Its jackets can cost about £1,000.

Chief executive Remo Ruffini also said Moncler's top designers, Giambattista Valli and Thom Browne, were leaving to work on their own brands.

Moncler's twice yearly shows, Gamme Rouge and Gamme Bleu, featured at the Paris and Milan fashion shows this year. There will be one more, for spring/summer 2018.

Mr Ruffini said: "The group must vary and open up towards different horizons."

Moncler was founded in France in 1952. Mr Ruffini took over the business in 2003, listing it as a public company in 2013. It now has annual sales of £1bn and has its headquarters in Italy.

In a statement, Mr Ruffini said: "I feel really excited about Moncler's future and the challenges that await us. I am all too aware that innovation, focus and dedication are vital for improving every brand and every company."