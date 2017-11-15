Image copyright Getty Images

The number of people in work in the UK has seen its biggest fall in the past two years, but unemployment also fell.

UK employment dipped to 32m in the three months to September, down 14,000 from the previous quarter, Office for National Statistics (ONS) data shows.

At the same time, the number of jobless - those people not in work but seeking a job - fell 59,000 in the same period.

Workers' earnings, including bonuses, rose 2.2% compared with a year ago, which still lags inflation of 3%.

The unemployment rate remained steady at 4.3%, and down from 4.8% a year earlier.

Matt Hughes, a senior ONS statistician, said employment had declined after two years of "almost uninterrupted growth".

He added: "But there was a rise in the number of people who were neither working nor looking for a job - so-called economically inactive people."

Wage squeeze

The last time there was a bigger fall in employment was in April to June 2015, when the number of people in work dropped by 45,000, the ONS said.

With inflation at a five-and-a-half-year high of 3% in October, pay is failing to keep up with higher prices.

Average earnings increased by 2.2% in the year to September, down by 0.1% on the previous month and by 0.3% on a year ago.

Average weekly earnings in real terms, adjusted for inflation, fell by 0.4% compared with a year ago, according to ONS data.