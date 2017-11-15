Image caption Sir James Dyson praised Mr Conze when he stepped down last month

Electrical firm Dyson is suing former chief executive Max Conze for allegedly leaking company secrets and using company resources for his own benefit.

Max Conze stepped down in October and was praised by the British firm's founder, Sir James Dyson.

But the BBC has learned that, according to the company, Conze was sacked for an alleged series of breaches.

These include "the disclosure of confidential information, and a breach of his fiduciary duties".

A spokesman for the company said: "The Dyson Board has decided to bring a claim against Max Conze at the High Court of Justice in London in relation to his actions while chief executive."

Max Conze took the role in 2012 after a stint running Dyson's US business.

His period as chief executive coincided with a huge increase in sales of Dyson's products. Profits at the vacuum cleaner and air purifier maker rose 41% last year to £631 million.

The breaches are said to include: "Disclosing confidential product information to third parties, breaching Dyson's confidentiality rules.

"Using Dyson resources and information to evaluate an investment opportunity for his own benefit and/or for the benefit of a venture capital firm, rather than for Dyson's benefit - breaching his fiduciary duties.

"Failing to follow lawful an reasonable instructions regarding his conduct and focus of attention."

The action will be lodged in the High Court on Wednesday.

Dyson would not comment on whether the breaches were in connection with its project to build a new electric car, which had been long under wraps and only recently revealed.

When contacted by the BBC, lawyers for Mr Conze said they were unable to comment at this stage.