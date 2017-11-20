Spire shares hit as takeover talks end

Image copyright AFP

Shares in private hospital group Spire dropped sharply after Mediclinic scrapped a bid for the company.

Spire had rejected a revised bid that valued its shares at 315.5p each, saying the offer "undervalued Spire and its prospects".

Shares in the FTSE 250-listed Spire fell more than 7% on the news, while Mediclinic - a FTSE 100 member - dropped 3.7%.

The FTSE 100 index was down 26.11 points at 7,354.57 in early trade.

Shares in Thomas Cook were up more than 5% following some upbeat broker comment. Panmure raised its rating on the travel company to "hold" from "sell", while HSBC gave the firm a "buy" rating.

On the currency markets, the pound rose 0.3% against the dollar to $1.3262 and was 0.2% higher against the euro at €1.1233.