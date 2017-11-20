Nebraska approves Keystone XL pipeline

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Miles of unused pipes, prepared for the Keystone XL pipeline, in North Dakota in 2014

Nebraska regulators have approved the Keystone XL pipeline, clearing the way for the controversial and long-delayed project to advance.

The commissioners voted 3-2 in favour of the project, which will link Canada's oil sands to US refineries.

The decision comes days after a leak in the existing Keystone network spilled about 210,000 gallons in South Dakota.

The pipeline is backed by US President Donald Trump but opposed by environmentalists and some landowners.

Former President Barack Obama had rejected the project in 2015 on environmental grounds, but President Trump reversed the decision earlier this year.

That left the fate of the 1,179-mile (1,897-km) pipeline in the hands of Nebraska's Public Service Commission.

On Monday the commissioners voted to approve the "mainline alternative route", slightly different from what TransCanada, the firm spearheading the project, had initially proposed.

The decision is subject to appeal. TransCanada is also gauging shipper demand.