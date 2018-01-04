Poundland secures crucial loan

Image copyright Press Association

Poundland has secured a key investment to reduce its dependence on scandal-hit parent, South Africa's Steinhoff.

Pepkor Europe, which owns Poundland in Europe, said it has received a £180m loan from US investment firm Davidson Kempner.

The loan will replace investment Pepkor Europe expected to be granted by owner Steinhoff to help with expansion plans.

Steinhoff is under investigation by German authorities for an estimated $7bn (£5.3bn) accounting scandal.

The conglomerate has admitted to accounting irregularities as far back as 2015 and has made sweeping changes to its management team in a bid to calm investors.

The group owns 40 local brands in more than 30 countries, but ratings agency Moody's warned last week that Steinhoff might not have sufficient funds to "sustain its European operations".

Pepkor Europe chief executive Andy Bond said the money meant the division was no longer dependent on financial support from Steinhoff.

"They are all independent, profitable, delivering positive cash flows.

"Because of this strength, despite the ongoing issues faced by our parent company, we have been able to work quickly over Christmas to activate new sources of funding that will enable us to reassure suppliers, implement our investment plans and secure the future of these successful businesses," he added.

Poundland reported a 5.6% sales boost in the 12 weeks to Christmas.

Managing director Barry Williams said the results show it's "significantly outperforming the market."