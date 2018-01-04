Debenhams hit by 'volatile' trading

Image copyright Reuters

Department store chain Debenhams has reported a fall in sales over the key Christmas trading quarter, amid a "volatile and competitive" market.

The retailer said like-for-like sales in the UK fell 2.6% in the 17 weeks to 30 December.

Debenhams said trading improved over the six-week Christmas period thanks to "tactical promotional action", with like-for-like sales up 1.2%.

But it said the first week of the post-Christmas sale was below expectations.

Debenhams said that if current trading conditions continued, it expected pre-tax profits to be between £55m and £65m this year.