US jobs growth loses steam in December

US job growth slowed down more than expected in December as the retail sector lost 20,300 workers.

Non-farm payrolls rose by 148,000, the Labor Department said - far lower than the revised figure of 252,000 created in November.

The December unemployment rate was steady at 4.1%.

Annual wages growth crept up from 2.4% in November to 2.5% as average hourly earnings rose by nine cents.

Job growth surged in October and November after being held back in September by two hurricanes, although the October figure was revised down by 33,000 to 211,000.