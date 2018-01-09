Japan's Nikkei index hits 26-year high
- 9 January 2018
The Nikkei index of 225 leading Japanese shares reached its highest level for 26 years at the end of trading on Tuesday.
It added 0.6% to its value to end at 23,849.99 when the markets reopened following a holiday on Monday - its highest level since November 1991.
The index was helped by gains on Wall Street during the holiday.
Meanwhile, shares in Samsung fell by 3.11% after the tech company announced its fourth-quarter earnings guidance.